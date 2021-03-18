Washburn County vaccinating healthcare entities – including Indianhead Medical Center, Spooner Health, and the Washburn County Health Department – will begin vaccinating all current eligibility groups, as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, beginning on Monday, March 22.
Eligible individuals will include:
> Frontline health care workers (includes all spiritual care providers such as clergy).
> Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.
> Police and fire personnel; correctional staff.
> Adults 65 and older.
>Employees in regulated child care.
> Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
> Family care, family care partnership, IRIS.
> Utility and communications infrastructure personnel who cannot socially distance – Includes electric, natural gas, steam, water, wastewater, internet, and telecommunications services.
> Public transit drivers who have frequent close contact with members of the public.
> Food supply chain – Includes agricultural production workers (farm owners and employees), livestock breeding providers, farm labor contractors, crop support providers, livestock veterinarians, food production workers, retail food workers (employees at grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations that sell groceries), hunger relief personnel (including people involved in charitable food distribution, community food and housing providers, social services employees who are involved in food distribution, and emergency relief workers), chefs, servers, or hosts in restaurants.
> Non-frontline essential health care personnel.
> Congregate living facility staff and residents.
> Individuals with certain medical conditions – Includes asthma (moderate-to-severe), cancer, cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2, Down syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), hypertension or high blood pressure, liver disease, neurologic conditions (such as intellectual disabilities and dementia), obesity (body mass index [bmi] of 30-39 kg/m2), overweight (bmi of 25-29 kg/m2), pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), severe obesity (bmi 40 kg/m2 or more), sickle cell disease, thalassemia (a type of blood disorder), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page has more details about eligible groups.
Indianhead Medical Center
Eligible patients will be contacted by their provider to schedule an appointment.
Washburn County Health Department
Registration for WCHD clinics opens on Mondays at 8:30 a.m. Online registration is strongly encouraged and can be done at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/. Individuals unable to use online registration can call 715.635.4402 to schedule an appointment.
Spooner Health
Registration for Spooner Health clinics opens on Mondays at 9a.m., online only, at https://www.spoonerhealth.com/vaccine. Appointments cannot be scheduled through calling Spooner Health. If Spooner Health is not holding a vaccine clinic during any week, a separate announcement will be made.
Staff in K-12 schools and higher education should contact their employer about vaccination plans and should not seek vaccination at Indianhead Medical Center or at Spooner Health or Washburn County Health Department clinics.
Washburn County residents aged 65 or older having difficulty finding vaccination, please call the Washburn County Health Department at 715.635.4402 and leave a message with your name and contact information. Leaving a message does not act as scheduling an appointment, but health department staff will work to connect you with an appointment. This is not a waitlist for WCHD clinics. Do not call to leave a message if you are not 65 or older.
It is important to remember that vaccine supply is limited. It will take time to reach all people within each priority population. Current and future eligible groups in Wisconsin can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue efforts to vaccinate Washburn County residents.
Information and resources related to COVID-19 in Washburn County can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
