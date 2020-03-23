Washburn County Public Health Department is advising second-home owners to stay at their permanent home and for people who are in a winter locale to stay there rather than return to the Northwoods.
The department issued the following statement on Monday morning, March 23:
Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §252.03(1), the Washburn County Public Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national spread of the COVID-19 virus:
1. Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the State and across the Nation, the Washburn County Health Department is recommending that you stay in your permanent home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Washburn County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.
2. People who have seasonal homes in Washburn County, please stay at your winter homes at this time. If you are already back in Washburn County, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days.
3. Included in this advisory is the immediate closure of the Totogatic Park, Sawmill Park, Dugan Run Horse Trails, and other Washburn County campgrounds. We ask that people do not consider Washburn County campgrounds and recreational facilities as a destination or safe haven during this crisis.
4. Washburn County has a large population of older adults and other high-risk individuals. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Washburn County healthy and safe.
5. On March 17, 2020, the Washburn County Board of Supervisors issued a countywide COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. Please be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed during this time.
6. This is an ever-changing and very serious health situation and Washburn County needs to be diligent in its response.
The Washburn County Health Department is reminding all county residents to practice good social distancing and to self-isolate as much as possible. Individuals should limit trips out of the house to essential travel.
For up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 follow Washburn County’s website at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak or follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
