Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING AND WILL BE DENSE IN SPOTS. THE VISIBILITY WILL BE AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE. DENSE FOG HAS OCCURRED AT BRAINERD EAST AND SOUTHEAST TOWARD CLOQUET, PINE CITY AND HINCKLEY. IF YOU'RE TRAVELING THIS MORNING, ALLOW SOME EXTRA TIME. BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND AROUND CURVES AS THE FOG CAN CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS.