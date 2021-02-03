The Washburn County Health Department plans to request vaccine to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics each week for eligible groups. If it does not receive the requested vaccine and so is unable to hold a clinic for a week, the department will notify the public.
Groups currently eligible for vaccination include:
> 1A – Frontline health care workers
> 1A – Long-term care residents
> 1B – Police and fire personnel
> 1B – Adults 65 years and older
More information on current and future eligibility groups can be found on the DHS website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.
Appointments are required for vaccination. Online registration is strongly encouraged. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on the Monday for the week of the clinic at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/.
Individuals unable to register online can call the Washburn County Health Department at 715.635.4402 for help scheduling an appointment.
"We will not take appointments before 8:30 a.m. – this is a change from previous weeks’ registration opening at 8 a.m.," the health department said. "There is no wait list available."
On weeks where the Monday is a county holiday, registration will open on the Tuesday of that week at 8:30 a.m. since offices will be closed. The next county holiday is Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 15. Registration for that week will open on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
Face masks will be required at all Washburn County Health Department (WCHD) vaccine clinics. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days should not attend.
Anyone with a history of serious allergic reaction (hives, swelling of the tongue and lips, difficulty breathing) or who has ever had an allergic reaction to polysorbate or polyethylene glycol should contact their primary care provider about vaccination – they may not receive the vaccine at WCHD clinics.
No one can receive the vaccine who has received another vaccine within the prior 14 days. Anyone who is immunocompromised or on immunosuppressants should talk to their doctor about vaccination prior to scheduling an appointment at the health department's clinic.
"Vaccination will take time," the health department said. "Washburn County businesses and residents should continue to social distance, wear masks, avoid gatherings, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home/get tested if ill. We are working hard to get as many Washburn County residents vaccinated as quickly as possible, but precautions must be continued to keep our community safe and healthy."
For general COVID-19 information: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. For more information about the COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/COVID-19-Vaccine.
