Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to snow overnight tonight. Snow will be heavy at times during the day Thursday, which will make travel difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. We are beginning to see some reports of light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow this evening, which should continue through the overnight hours tonight. There is some uncertainty as to when the change-over from wintry mix to all snow will occur. Changes in the total snow amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are still possible with later updates. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches for northern Iron, Ashland, and Bayfield counties, with 3 to 6 inches expected elsewhere, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&