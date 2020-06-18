WASHBURN COUNTY – The Washburn County Health Department has confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), in an asymptomatic individual in Washburn County. The individual is isolated at home, and the health department is working on identifying and contacting any close contacts.
"This case was identified through asymptomatic testing for a hospital procedure, which is standard practice for all hospitals as part of COVID-19 safety protocols," the department said.
Asymptomatic testing is recommended by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) primarily for pre-procedure patients, nursing home staff, and close contacts of positive cases.
"If these recommendations change, we will inform the community," the department said.
“A second confirmed case in an individual who was showing no symptoms reaffirms the need for everyone to wear face masks in public, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands frequently,” said Cheri Nickell, Washburn County health officer.
While scientists are still studying how COVID-19 spreads in individuals who are not showing symptoms, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 35% of infections occur in asymptomatic individuals and estimates that 40% of COVID-19 transmission occurs when individuals are pre-symptomatic, meaning after they are infected and before they start to feel sick.
A growing number of studies have shown that asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission can be slowed by the use of face masks or coverings, the department said. Cloth face masks or coverings are used as a physical barrier between air and the wearer's nose and mouth. The barrier stops respiratory droplets from entering the air when a person talks, sneezes, or coughs. Respiratory droplets are known to spread COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
"While cloth face masks or coverings do not protect the wearer from contracting COVID-19, if everyone wears masks while in public then everyone will be protected," the department said. "Wearing masks helps protect our local businesses and their employees, as well as the large proportion of high-risk individuals in Washburn County. Wearing a mask does not reduce your immune system’s function, increase carbon dioxide to a level that would be noticeable by the wearer, or mean that you do not need to continue social distancing and good hand hygiene."
With no medicine or vaccine to treat or prevent COVID-19, Washburn County residents can take these steps to reduce their risk:
> Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when hands cannot be washed.
> Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.
> Cough and sneeze into the elbow or a tissue. Dispose of the tissue after using, and then wash hands.
> Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.
> Avoid large gatherings with individuals outside of one's own household, especially gatherings that are indoors.
For up-to-date information: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715-635-4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.