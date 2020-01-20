TOWN OF CHICOG– Washburn County Tourism Association (WCTA) will host the second annual Taste of Washburn County Gala at Heartwood Conference Center and Retreat on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“The evening is on track to be another amazing year showcasing delicious food from area restaurants, live music, great raffle prizes, and a photo booth by Moore Inspired Photography,” WCTA said.
The event’s proceeds will go towards three local non-profits in Washburn County – Washburn County Tourism Association, Rails on Trails, and Rolling Hills Snowmobile & ATV Club. The proceeds will support Washburn County Tourism’s mission of promoting tourism in the county.
That mission is executed by a dynamic team who work to bring visitors into the area which in turn creates a substantial economic impact to the local businesses.
A few of the main focuses include operating the county visitor center, marketing the area as a destination to visit year-round in the Midwest, producing the Official Guide & Map, as well as many other fun projects.
The other two non-profits will be working on special, tourism-based projects with the money raised at the event. Rails on Trails, a glide and stride ski club in the area, will work on City Park trail signage, including mapping the trails, creating maps and postings out on the course, and marking trails with locations and distances. The large sign board at the trailhead, near the Spooner City Park parking area, also will be updated.
Rolling Hills Snowmobile & ATV Club’s special project is the trail information kiosks along the snowmobile and ATV trails. The dollars raised will go towards replacing and expanding the number of information kiosks throughout the county to provide proper information to trail users. The goal is to replace and update three of the current kiosks and add eight kiosks at strategic intersections.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Washburn County Visitor Center, 122 N. River St. in Spooner (next to McDonald’s).
“There are a limited number of tickets for this event, so be sure to get them while they’re still available!” WCTA said.
If any tickets remain available the evening of the event, the cost will be higher than if purchased in advance.
Donations
Anyone wishing to donate to the event can contact Kaitlin, WCT, 715.635.9696 or assistant@washburncounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.