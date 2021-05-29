Washburn County Family Festival is happy to announce that we are ready to return in 2021 with a safe and fun family event. This year our event will take place on June 5th from 10am-3pm at the Washburn County Fairgrounds. We have extended our day to give families more time to come throughout the day to minimize the crowds. In addition, all exhibitors will have ‘take and make’ activities for families to pick up as they stop by their stations, with one family per table at a time. All exhibitors will be set up in the Exhibit Halls and the picnic tables will be a place for families to eat the FREE meal provided and complete some of the fun projects they pick up if they would like. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket for a picnic on the grass as well if desired.
Entertainment this year will be provided by Laura Joy Richey and Funtime Funktions. Laura Joy will do a hooping demonstration at 11am and Paige and Ryan from Funtime Funktions will share Fire Dancing performances at 12:30 and 1:30. Each performance will take place in the arena to allow plenty of space for spectators. Throughout the day we will have costumed characters roaming and Sam from iplay making balloon creations.
Please SAVE the DATE and plan to join us!
As always, this event is completely FREE of charge and is supported in part with funds from the Community Alliance for Prevention’s AODA mini-grant award, Tim Reedy’s State Farm Insurance agency, and Johnson Financial Bank. In addition donations have been received from: Economart, Hardware Hank, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Burnett Dairy Cooperative, McDonalds, Kwik Trip, River Street Dental, Shell Lake State Bank, and the Mental Health Task Force – Washburn County. Volunteers are a critical piece of planning and holding this event a huge thank you to Spooner Memorial Library, Washburn County Health & Human Services, Lakeland Family Resource Center, Extension-Washburn County, Embrace, AmVets, Community Members & Community First for stepping up and supporting this great family event. Of course, a HUGE thanks also goes out to all the organizations, business, and individuals that are giving their time and resources to host exhibit and activity tables at this event.
The committee does ask that families allow for physical distancing and hand sanitizing frequently throughout the day. Please do not attend if you or someone in your home is sick or has recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19 if your household is not vaccinated. Masks will not be required but you are welcome to wear them if desired. We want to do our part to stop the spread and support safe participation for all.
