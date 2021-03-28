With spring break underway or upcoming throughout the United States, the Washburn County Health Department reminds people that traveling increases one's chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.
"It is safest to delay non-essential travel, but if you must travel you should take the following steps to protect yourself and others," the health department said.
Before travel, prepare for:
> Changing travel restrictions.
> Changing requirements for international passengers.
> Staying in place if you get sick, which could mean isolating or quarantining at your travel destination and delaying your return.
> Planning for the impact of being away from home for an extended period of time if required to isolate or quarantine in place.
> Workplace policies related to travel and quarantine.
> Getting tested with a viral test one to three days before your trip.
> Avoiding crowds and staying at least 6 feet from anyone who did not travel with you.
> Wear face masks over your nose and mouth when in public – masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
> International travelers, including returning U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States. Requests for documentation of recovery should be directed to your medical provider.
After travel:
> Get tested three to five days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for seven days after travel.
> Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full seven days.
> If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected and follow instructions from your Local Health Department.
> If you do not get tested, it is safest to stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
> Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.
> During self-quarantine check your temperature twice daily, write down your symptoms, and if you develop symptoms call your doctor and stay home (except to get tested).
"If you are eligible for vaccination, it is recommended that you get fully vaccinated before any travel," the health department said. "However, with the emergence of multiple variants of the virus causing COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), it is especially important to avoid non-essential travel, even if you are fully vaccinated. We do not have data yet on the effectiveness of all of the currently approved vaccines against preventing infection or spread of the virus."
For general COVID-19 information: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. For COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/COVID-19-Vaccine.If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected and follow instructions from your Local Health Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.