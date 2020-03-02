Snowmobile trails in Washburn County are still open, but Burnett County's trails will close after today. Surrounding counties have not updated their trail conditions report since the warm weekend added to the snow melt.
As of Monday, March 2, Washburn County Forestry Department is talking with snowmobile clubs about the trail conditions and expects to decide on Wednesday whether the trails will stay open or close.
All Burnett County Winter Snowmobile and ATV/UTV trails will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 2.
After consultation between the Burnett County Snow Trails Association and the Burnett County Forest and Parks Department, the decision was made to close the trails.
"With warmer temperatures this past weekend and in the forecast, the decision to close trails is to protect the trail base from damage on county, state, and privately owned lands and agricultural fields," the forestry department said. "It is important that we respect the landowners who graciously allow us to use their property."
