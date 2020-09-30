SPOONER– Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Spooner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Spooner on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The walk is projected to raise more than $17,000 to fund research and local services in Spooner including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts, and a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).
The goal for this year’s fundraising locally is $30,250.
Seventy participants, 16 teams, took part in the walk this year. A video with stories about why some of them walked is at bit.ly/2ZZrNpY, under Mainstage Events.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.
“Even though COVID-19 changed how we walked this year, the Wisconsin community came out in full force with overwhelming participation on our local streets and neighborhoods. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create substantial challenges for people living with dementia, their families, and caregivers.
Donations are needed now more than ever to meet the skyrocketing demand for care and support services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association to local Wisconsin communities, the association said.
Donations
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/wisconsin.
Mail-in donations should be directed to the regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: Spooner, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
