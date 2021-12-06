The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) would like to offer two brain health programs, and they are looking for volunteers to present the programs who are helping others as they themselves learn more about brain health and how to boost their own memory.
The two programs are:
> The seven-week “Boost Your Brain & Memory,” which would be held at various locations throughout Washburn County. Each session lasts about an hour and is video guided, with a scripted instructor manual.
Topics include physical activity, emotional health, intellectual activity, nutrition, spiritual activity, and social engagement.
> Bi-monthly or monthly “WITS Workout,” also held at various locations throughout the county. Each session lasts about an hour and includes a scripted instructor manual. WITS Workout is an engaging, interactive, and educational brain health program that includes fun brain activities in each session.
The ADRC is seeking a volunteer facilitator(s) to guide the sessions.
“You do not have to be an expert on brain health,” the ADRC said. “We are looking for someone who is good at group facilitation or willing to learn. Perhaps you and a friend would be interested in sharing the facilitation. Very flexible with days, times, and locations to fit your schedule.”
For more information: Trisha Witham, ADRC, 715.537.6226 or trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.