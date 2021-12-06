The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) would like to offer two brain health programs, and they are looking for volunteers to present the programs who are helping others as they themselves learn more about brain health and how to boost their own memory.

The two programs are:

> The seven-week “Boost Your Brain & Memory,” which would be held at various locations throughout Washburn County. Each session lasts about an hour and is video guided, with a scripted instructor manual.

Topics include physical activity, emotional health, intellectual activity, nutrition, spiritual activity, and social engagement.

> Bi-monthly or monthly “WITS Workout,” also held at various locations throughout the county. Each session lasts about an hour and includes a scripted instructor manual. WITS Workout is an engaging, interactive, and educational brain health program that includes fun brain activities in each session.

The ADRC is seeking a volunteer facilitator(s) to guide the sessions.

“You do not have to be an expert on brain health,” the ADRC said. “We are looking for someone who is good at group facilitation or willing to learn. Perhaps you and a friend would be interested in sharing the facilitation. Very flexible with days, times, and locations to fit your schedule.”

For more information: Trisha Witham, ADRC, 715.537.6226 or trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us.

