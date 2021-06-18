West CAP and Northwest Wisconsin CEP are encouraging people to become tutors to meet with adults who want to improve their literacy skills.
Lack of literacy interferes with everyday activities such as writing a note to a teacher, reading to a child, checking a grocery store receipt. It may even prevent an individual from getting a job with a wage sufficient to support to their family. The best way adults can improve their employment options is through education, and free adult literacy classes are available through West CAP and Northwest Wisconsin CEP.
Individuals interested in tutoring will receive training to deliver student-centered education, which is provided free of charge. Tutors are matched with learners and meet regularly in mutually agreed upon public locations such as a library, job center or coffee shop.
In addition to reading and writing, tutors may also help with math and computer skills, navigating online job applications, setting up a budget, attaining GED or HSED, preparing to enter college, creating a resume, writing letters and more. They also may help English language learners with reading, writing, and conversation skills.
Tutors are needed in Ashland, Barron, Douglas, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, and Washburn counties.
Individuals interested in tutoring in Ashland, Barron, Douglas, Rusk, Sawyer or Washburn counties should contact Laura Sullivan, regional manager at Northwest Wisconsin CEP, at 715.392.6127 or lsullivan@nwcep.org.
Individuals interested in tutoring in Pierce, Polk or St. Croix counties should contact Stephanie Stark, adult education programs coordinator at West CAP, at 715.410.4735 or sstark@wcap.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.