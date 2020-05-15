A Barron County Fire Department fireman has been charged with arson.
Justin Cloud, 32, of Barron was arrested on May 14 by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on three counts of alleged arson and three counts of reckless endangering safety.
Over the past month Cloud allegedly set three grassfires in the Barron Fire District, and he responded to one of those fires as a fireman, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The fire department has suspended Cloud, and he is being held in the Barron County Jail pending potential formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
