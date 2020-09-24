Burnett County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following locations:
> The 10th Hole Bar and Grill, Danbury, from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18-20, during open business hours.
> Swedburg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., and September 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
"If you were at this location during the provided dates AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, do not go to work and contact a healthcare provider to be tested," the health department said. "The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the dates/times given, and you may have been exposed."
Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure, so people should monitor themselves for symptoms, which include:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
For more information on COVID-19 Symptoms: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
"Please note that an establishment appearing on this list does not necessarily mean that did something wrong, nor does appearing on the list mean that the establishment should be closed," the health department said. "The establishments have been contacted before their listing and guidance is provided about reducing future risk to staff and customers. If you have questions, please call 211."
