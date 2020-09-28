The Washburn County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Spider Lake Saloon in Birchwood during the following dates and times:
> Sunday, Sept. 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
> Monday, Sept. 21, from 3:30 to 9 p.m.
> Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 9 p.m.
"The Washburn County Health Department and the Spider Lake Saloon Management are releasing this notification to ensure that any individuals who were at this establishment during the dates and times above can take steps to protect their health," the health department said on Monday, Sept. 28.
The department said anyone who was at the location during those times and who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 need to stay home, do not go to work, and contact a healthcare provider to be tested. Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure, so people who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, which include:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
For more information on COVID-19 Symptoms: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
"Please note that an establishment appearing on a public exposure notification does not necessarily mean the establishment did something wrong, nor does it mean that the establishment should be closed," the health department said. "The Spider Lake Saloon Management has voluntarily closed their establishment, temporarily, in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers.
"If you are in a public place, you should expect to come into contact with COVID-19," the health department said. "It remains important to protect yourself and others with frequent hand washing, physical distancing, wearing masks, and staying home when you have any symptoms."
More COVID-19 information for Washburn County can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be emailed to health@co.washburn.wi.us or called in to 715.635.4400.
