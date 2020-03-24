Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, SOME DENSE. THE VISIBILITY WILL BE AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE IN SPOTS. DENSE FOG HAS OCCURRED AT BRAINERD EAST SOUTHEAST TOWARD PINE CITY AND SIREN. IF YOU'RE TRAVELING THIS MORNING, ALLOW SOME EXTRA TIME. BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND AROUND CURVES AS THE FOG CAN CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS.