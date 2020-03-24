Until further notice, Spooner Health will no longer allow visitors into the facility. Exceptions include:
> Pediatric patients in the emergency department with one healthy caregiver.
> Inpatient patients who are receiving end-of-life care (provider will make that determination).
>Vulnerable adults with one healthy caregiver.
All visitors and patients will be screened for COVID-19 when registering, and each must enter through the emergency department.
“Officials urge residents who suspect they may have Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms to call first before visiting Spooner Health or Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic,” the hospital said. “As a result, limited resources can be most efficiently used for those in our population who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.”
“Patients who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home,” said Dr. Patrick McCann, emergency department medical director. “If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4°, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t need to be seen by a provider immediately. These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home.
"If symptoms continue for three full days, call 715.635.2111 to review your symptoms with a triage nurse, who will determine next steps.
“Waiting three days before contacting us ensures medical staff can treat the correct condition and helps to determine if the severity of the symptoms requires medical attention,” McCann said.
“As a community,” said Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health, “we will overcome this situation together, neighbors helping neighbors and caring first for those most in need. It’s this spirit of family that has always defined who we are as a community, and I’m so proud to see how our employees and providers are pulling together. It’s inspiring.”
