The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and the Department of Natural Resources have announced the annual Spring Hearings will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public will have the opportunity to provide online input on the proposed natural resources rule changes from the DNR and advisory questions from the Natural Resources Board (NRB) and Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC).
The Spring Hearing online input web page will go live at 7 p.m. on April 12 and will remain open for three days.
Twenty-three proposed rule changes are related to fisheries, and five proposed rule changes are related to wildlife management.
There are also advisory questions from fisheries, the Natural Resources Board, and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone around the state and the country,” said Tony Blattler, WCC chair.
Typically, county residents would have the option to run for a seat on the Conservation Congress and to elect delegates from their county to represent their county views regarding natural resources on the Conservation Congress. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, 2021 elections are cancelled.
“We will be extending the terms of each of the WCC delegates by another year,” said Blattler. “If a current delegate no longer wishes to serve, the seat will become vacant and the county chair can appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term.”
The WCC is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the NRB and the DNR on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin’s natural resources for present and future generations. The Congress accomplishes that through impartial, broad-ranged actions.
