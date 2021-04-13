MADISON– A Local Food Summit will take place online April 21-22.
The virtual Zoom Summit will start at 1 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. This event is free of charge.
Who can attend? Anyone who is …
> Interested in local foods and local food production.
> Promotes and supports local foods.
> Buys/consumes or sells local foods.
> Intends to establish a small business within local foods or intending to sell at Farmers Markets.
The presentation
The presentation will include:
> Local and regional food systems.
> Starting a food garden around your home.
> Starting a food business in Wisconsin.
> Farmers markets and what we can learn.
> Grants for ag start-ups.
For more information about the Summit: Ariga Grigoryan at UW-Madison, Division of Extension Sawyer County, 715.638.3295 or ariga.grigoryan@wisc.edu.
To register by phone for the Local Food Summit: Jessica Kujala, UW extension Support Staff, 715.634.4868 or jessica.kujals@wisc.edu.
