JULIE HUSTVET | SPOONER ADVOCATE

MADISON– A Local Food Summit will take place online April 21-22.

The virtual Zoom Summit will start at 1 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. This event is free of charge.

Who can attend? Anyone who is …

> Interested in local foods and local food production.

> Promotes and supports local foods.

> Buys/consumes or sells local foods.

> Intends to establish a small business within local foods or intending to sell at Farmers Markets.

The presentation

The presentation will include:

> Local and regional food systems.

> Starting a food garden around your home.

> Starting a food business in Wisconsin.

> Farmers markets and what we can learn.

> Grants for ag start-ups.

For more information about the Summit: Ariga Grigoryan at UW-Madison, Division of Extension Sawyer County, 715.638.3295 or ariga.grigoryan@wisc.edu.

To register by phone for the Local Food Summit: Jessica Kujala, UW extension Support Staff, 715.634.4868 or jessica.kujals@wisc.edu.

