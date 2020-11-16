St. Luke’s in Duluth is providing Northlanders with a chance to learn more about a subject that is important but not always easy to discuss with loved ones.
St. Luke’s will offer a single virtual class on advanced care planning and how to create a healthcare directive. The class is 1 1/2 hours long and will be repeated at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 17, Dec. 15, and Jan. 12.
Creating a healthcare directive eases the decision-making process for loved ones, and it ensures people's wishes are respected if they are ever unable to communicate them themselves. Attending one of the sessions of the class provides an opportunity to learn about the legal written document and will help viewers move forward in creating their own.
The class is offered as part of St. Luke’s involvement with the Honoring Choice community initiative. St. Luke’s Hospice Social Worker Sonja Winder will lead the classes.
Classes are free, and registration is required to receive a Zoom invitation. To learn more and register: slhduluth.com/healthcaredirective.
