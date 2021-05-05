SPOONER– New officers were elected during a monthly meeting of AmVets Post 190.
The following officers will begin their duties starting in May: Commander John Leckel, 1st Vice Martin Corrie, 2nd Vice Steve White, Adjutant Mark Sauer, Finance Officer Kerri Adams, Judge Advocate Jim Bishop, Provost Marshal Al Schieffer, Trustee 3 Year Terry McNitt, Trustee 2 Year David Hanson and Trustee 1 Year Joe Weiss.
The commander also appointed the following positions: Public Relations Officer Jim Bishop, Chaplain Bill Hoyt, Service Officer John Hughes, SEC Representative Mark Sauer, and Alternate SEC Representative Jim Bishop.
