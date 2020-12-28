U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Veterans should be aware that a new online Emergency Care Reporting (ECR) portal to support the Centralized Authorized Emergency Care 72-hour notification process launched on November 18 by the Office of Community Care (OCC).

As of December 21, the National Call Center will no longer accept email notifications.

The Emergency Care Reporting portal is designed to be accessed by community providers, Veterans Affairs medical center (VAMC) staff, veterans, and veteran representatives to provide patient-related information in a convenient and secure way. Case-specific details are necessary for proper care coordination and eligibility determinations.

Portal users will be encouraged to access the portal when reporting a veteran who is self-presenting to a community facility for an emergency episode of care. The option to provide notifications via email was slated to be phased out by December 21.

Notification can still be provided to the National Call Center, 844.724.7842 or via the portal emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments