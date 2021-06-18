Gusty winds and low humidity sound like welcome additions to temper a hot summer day, but they can be ingredients that feed the potential for wildfires.
They are making Friday, June 18, a red-flag day, one where the weather conditions are "critical" and the fire danger is rated at "very high."
Two fires were kept small on Friday, both at one-tenth of an acre. One was in the town of Evergreen where the fire cause is listed as "miscellaneous" but the Department of Natural Resources and a structure was saved.
The other was in the town of Trego along Hwy. 53. Its cause is under investigation.
A low chance for rain could come in the evening, but the better chance for badly needed soaker is on Sunday.
