All of Wisconsin is at very high fire danger as the Easter holiday weekend approaches. With low humidity and high winds in the forecast, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the National Weather Service and other partners are paying particularly close attention to areas most at risk.
As a result of the elevated fire risk, burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas across the across the DNR Protection Area.
Anyone who is outside the DNR Protection Area should check with their local authorities for any burning restrictions.
Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help the Department of Natural Resource keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking everyone to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. They should keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.
There have already been more than 200 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 450 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season because of how early the snow melted around the state.
"The earliest chance of minimal precipitation is expected Monday," the DNR said. "In the meantime, please continue to take extra precautions during this dry spell. Use extreme caution until the fire weather improves."
Report fires early by calling 911 immediately. Stay up-to-date by checking the fire conditions online here.
Note: The DNR Protection Area includes Adams County, Ashland County, Barron County*, Bayfield County, Burnett County, Chippewa County *, Clark County *, Columbia County, Crawford County, Dane County *, Douglas County, Eau Claire County *, Florence County, Forest County, Grant County *, Green Lake County, Iowa County *, Iron County, Jackson County *, Juneau County, Langlade County, Lincoln County, Marathon County *, Marinette County, Marquette County, Menominee County, Monroe County *, Oconto County *, Oneida County, Polk County *, Portage County, Price County, Richland County, Rusk County, Sauk County, Sawyer County, Shawano County *, Taylor County, Vilas County, Washburn County, Waupaca County *, Waushara County and Wood County*. Counties with an asterisk (*) are those where only a portion are in the DNR Protection Area.
