ASHLAND– An employee of the Vaughn Public Library who worked at the building from Sept. 8-10 has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to library administrators.
The library said the employee was at work without symptoms but most likely was carrying the virus at the time.
Ashland County health officials reported a total of 46 people in the county had tested positive for the virus as of Monday; seven of them had been hospitalized, 35 had recovered and one died. The health department was monitoring 93 people Monday who may have been exposed to the virus.
The unnamed library employee began self-quarantine on September 11 and will only return to work after the recommended quarantine period.
The Wisconsin Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe exposure as within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. Library administrators said they are confident patrons were not exposed to COVID-19 because of staff precautions of wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing, and continuous cleaning.
The library will be closed until September 21 to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting and so other employees can be tested.
