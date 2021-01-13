Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED... .A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the Northland with it lingering longest along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects. Significant snowfall will be possible with amounts in excess of eight inches with some areas seeing around a foot. Light freezing rain will be possible tonight from the Brainerd Lakes are to International Falls before changing over to snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday and Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&