SPOONER– Ranch Life Naturals will host a Valentine Bake Sale fundraiser to benefit Ryley Holden of Spooner in his fight against brain cancer.

Ryley is a Spooner High School graduate and a veteran of the Afghanistan War.

After being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in 2016 and given 14 months to live, Ryley and his family have battled, adopting “Holden Strong” as their motto.

A brain scan on Dec. 21 showed that Ryley’s cancer has now moved to his frontal lobe. Continued efforts to fight the cancer are very expensive.

All proceeds of the Valentine Bake Sale Fundraiser Benefit will go to the Holden family.

The benefit will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Ranch Life Naturals is located at W4290 Jesse Rd., Sarona.

For donations of baked goods or funds, contact Sue Olson, 715.205.6977.

