Spooner Health
Julie Hustvet

SPOONER– No vaccine clinic for first doses will be held at Spooner Health the week of March 29-April 2. Spooner Health requested vaccine from the state of Wisconsin but was not allocated any.

That does not affect second doses already scheduled for April 7 and April 9.

Community members can keep up to date with the latest vaccine clinic news on Spooner Health’s Facebook page (@SpoonerHealth) and at www.SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine.

