Several appointments are available for the Washburn County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 31. Available appointments are for the Moderna vaccine with second dose appointments scheduled for Wednesday, April 28.

All currently eligible individuals, as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, may register. Registrants must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine and meet the eligibility criteria at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.

To register for an appointment: https://www.washburncodisaster.org/.

Anyone who is unable to utilize online registration can call 715.635.4402 and leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Health department staff will call to schedule an appointment if appointments are still available.

