University of Wisconsin-Stout and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College are partnering to bring an innovative approach to deliver a targeted educational degree that pairs a complementing technical diploma in Leadership Essentials within a Bachelor of Science in Management.
The B.S. in Management flexible cohort offers accelerated eight-week hybrid classes for core coursework and 16-week online courses for concentration coursework as well as accelerated eight-week Your Choice courses from WITC.
The degree completion program, beginning early in October, can be accomplished in seven consecutive terms. The hybrid courses meet the second weekend of the month on Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hybrid courses meet in-person at UW-Stout for the first and last term of the flexible cohort program.
Hybrid courses for all other terms meet in-person at the WITC New Richmond campus.
“This is a true partnership between UW-Stout and WITC with our commitment to change how we support the educational development of high potential employees in northwest Wisconsin businesses,” said Renee Surdick, assistant professor and B.S. in Management program director. “We will work with students to support their advancement with integrated, robust degree completion that embraces in-person with online learning methods.”
The fast-track, flexible cohort embraces credits for prior learning, workplace experience, certificates, and credentials student have acquired through their professional careers. It also allows for students to step out for a semester when workloads increase or family commitments arise and return to pick up the program and continue their progression.
The B.S. in Management program is a customized instruction, degree completion program that prepares students with progressive career experience to advance in management and leadership positions across a wide range of business and manufacturing industries.
Some of the benefits and opportunities for students include:
> Transfer-friendly degree.
> Opportunity to earn credits for work experience.
> Education infused with applied industry experience.
> Preparation for management and leadership challenges within mid-level career positions.
> Build on education and add additional experience through an optional stretch internship with current employers.
> Faculty-led travel abroad option used towards degree requirements.
> Additional options for earning credits.
> Guidance with transferability for organizationally based, self-paced online coursework for additional credit cost savings
> Lifelong professional networking bonds.
Management degree courses offered through WITC use the Your Choice delivery method, which are courses for individuals who need flexibility in completing coursework by allowing the choice between fully classroom-based instruction including web conferencing, fully online instruction or a combination of the two.
Candidates for admission to the B.S. in Management program for the fast track flexible cohort should have progressive career experience, accumulated college credits, or an associate in arts or associates in science degree in a technical field.
Incoming students without an associate degree can earn WITC’s Leadership Development or Nonprofit Leadership Associate Degree or an alternate business-related degree.
Upon acceptance to UW-Stout, B.S. in Management students will receive a breakdown of how their transfer credits are applied to the program. Program requirements not satisfied through transfer credit will need to be completed to earn the degree.
Students also willhave the option to concentrate at UW-Stout in business management, facilities operation management, human resources management, operations management, project management, quality management, risk control, and safety management and supply chain management.
For more information: Surdick, 715.232.1372, or WITC instructor Peter Ptacek, 715.246.6561, extension 4243.
