As children ages 5 to 11 begin to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even younger kids are participating in clinical trials that will determine if they will be able to get similar protection against the disease in the near future.
This week, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced a phase 3 clinical trial of the Moderna vaccine in kids ages 6 months to 4 years old had filled up. The trial has been underway for two weeks.
"We’ve had an overwhelming response from the Madison community," said Dr. Bill Hartman. "So, we had way more people interested in the study than we had spots."
Hartman is co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE clinical trial at UW-Madison, which also tested the Moderna vaccine on children ages 5 to 11.
So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only brand approved for that age group. Moderna could seek emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11 next month, Hartman said.
Dozens of children ages 6 months to 4 years old are enrolled in the hospital's COVID-19 clinical trial of the Moderna vaccine, according to the medical school. Nationwide, about 2,500 children that age are being given either a placebo, as part of a control group, or COVID-19 vaccine. That dose is one-quarter of the amount approved for adults.
