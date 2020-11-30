Joseph Kasper, 43, of rural Turtle Lake died from injuries he received in a UTV accident on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV crash on the 1500 block of County Trunk Highway T/10th Street at 11:09 p.m. It was reported that the sole occupant of the UTV was injured and unconscious. Polk County deputies, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens and local EMS and fire responded to the scene.
Kasper remained unconscious and was transported from the scene by Cumberland Ambulance to Cumberland Healthcare where Life Link was requested to meet them. He succumbed to his injuries while en route to Cumberland Healthcare.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses' statements preliminarily pointed to alcohol and speed as factors in the crash, the Polk County Sheriff's Department said. The UTV appeared to be headed south on Hwy. T/10th Street when Kasper lost control, rolled, and was ejected. It did not appear he was wearing a seatbelt.
Assisting at the scene were Cumberland Area Ambulance, Turtle Lake Fire and EMS, the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Life Link. The accident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, DNR, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
