Editor's note: The original article had wrong information about two candidates advancing, rather than one winning. The Advocate regrets the error.
SHELL LAKE - Scott Roppe and Kelly D. Cupp will advance to the Tuesday, April 5 general election for the District 15 Washburn County Board of Supervisors seat, following the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election.
The candidates for the district, which covers the Birchwood area, were Roppe, Cupp, Linda Zillmer and Timothy Lee.
The unofficial totals as of Wednesday, Feb. 16, were as follows:
Roppe – 56
Cupp – 22
Zillmer – 13
Lee – 7
Total votes cast in the Town of Birchwood were 55. Total votes cast in the Village of Birchwood were 43.
