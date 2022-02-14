ST. CROIX FALLS - A snowmobiler died in an accident around 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the St. Croix Falls Township near 170th Avenue and 200th Street.
According to the report from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation showed 71-year-old male Lynn Johnson of rural Centuria was snowmobiling and lost control along a marked snowmobile trail. Johnson was ejected from his machine and succumbed to injuries from the crash.
The sheriff's office believes alcohol may have been a factor in this crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation in this case. Assisting the DNR were the Polk County Sheriff's Department, Centuria Fire Department and First Responders, Lakes Area EMS and the Polk County Medical Examiner.
