TOWN OF ST. CROIX FALLS– A juvenile passenger died in a one-vehicle rollover on Friday morning, Feb. 21, in the town of St. Croix Falls, Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call on the rollover at 7:41 a.m. on 220th Street a half-mile south of Hwy 8.
A sport utility vehicle was northbound, lost control on icy roadways, and entered the east ditch. The SUV rolled over and struck several trees. Emergency medical responders arrived shortly after the reported accident and attempted life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said, but the juvenile did not survive.
The teenage driver received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital but later died from the injuries.
Both occupants did appear to be wearing their safety belts.
“Icy roadway conditions are likely a factor in this accident,” the sheriff's office said.
"We extend our sympathy to the families of this tragic incident," the department said. "Our community mourns the loss of these two fine students."
Assisting the sheriff’s office were Lakes Area Ambulance, St. Croix Falls First Responders, St. Croix Falls Fire, St. Croix Falls Police Department, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Names of the persons involved in the crash will be released at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.