A lead into the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother has turned out to be inaccurate, the Cumberland Police Department said through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
Hailey A. Anderson of Cumberland was last physically seen on Sept. 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her last known location was near South Range at 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, the police reported on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Hailey has friends and family in Minnesota and was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minnesota, but never made it to her destination.
Hailey has not made contact with her friends, family or children since Sept. 16 and usually has contact with them daily.
According to the police, on the date she went missing, Hailey made a frantic phone call to a friend stating her boyfriend had hit her, ended contact and has not been heard from since. Her phone has been turned off since Sept. 16.
The police reported Friday that the phone became active that day around 3:30 p.m. near Luck, but the information proved to be inaccurate.
The search continues for the missing 5’4”, 150-pound woman with blue eyes and brown hair. She drives a 1998 Honda CR-V, red in color, with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987.
Anyone who has information as to her whereabouts should call the Cumberland Police Department. For emergencies call 911.
