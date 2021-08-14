Pedestrian struck

A portion of River Street in Spooner was closed on Friday, Aug. 13, when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Christine R. Rand, 53, of Spooner received life-threatening injuries when she was struck while walking in the crosswalk across Hwy. 63, also known as River Street, in downtown Spooner on Friday, Aug 13.

The crash occurred at 8:32 a.m. at Main Street. Rand was walking west through the crosswalk when a southbound vehicle struck her, causing severe injuries. A preliminary investigation indicates she failed to yield to the vehicle that had a green light, driven by Maria M. Plisky, 68, of Spooner, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The crash was reconstructed by the State Patrol and is under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Spooner Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and North Memorial Ambulance Service.

