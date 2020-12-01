UPDATE: Corey Hayden, missing for more than 36 hours, has been located.
"He is OK and being checked out and returned to his family," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
A search is underway for a missing teenager.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday morning, December 1, that it is looking for Corey Hayden, 16, who has been missing for more than 36 hours from the Rice Lake area.
He does not have his phone and did not take his medication with him.
Corey is 5’09”, 215 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, and croc shoes.
Anyone with information on Corey’s whereabouts or status is asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 715.537.3106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.