Two incidents that happened at a pair of local schools on Thursday, Sept. 24, that appeared to have put students in danger were not related, and police contacted the suspects in each case. One person was taken into custody.
Shell Lake Primary School
A blue sedan with three men in their 20s or 30s was hanging around Shell Lake's primary school at around 4:40 p.m. When the men were confronted, they left. The incident was referred to the Shell Lake Police Department, Superintendent David Bridenhagen said on Friday.
On Saturday Bridenhagen said he had been contacted by Chief Dave Wilson and Wilson had tracked down both the vehicle and its occupants.
“After interviewing them, it was determined that the children and staff were not in danger,” the superintendent said. “The individuals were also told how inappropriate it was for them to be in that area. I thank Chief Wilson for his diligence in following up on this matter. It is far better to error on the side of caution. “
Bridenhagen encourages people who see something that “just doesn't seem right” or is unusual to report it to the police department and the school.
Spooner Middle School
At Spooner Middle School, “an incident” involving a middle school student and a person who lives near the school occurred on the school grounds Thursday evening, and later the man was taken into custody.
“A student reported being contacted by a male subject, on school grounds, during after school activities,” Chief Jerry Christman said on Monday. “An investigation conducted by Spooner Police Department and Washburn County Human Services resulted in a male being taken into custody. The suspect was then transferred to a medical facility. Charges are forwarded to the Washburn County District Attorney's Office for False Imprisonment of a Child.
“There is no threat to the public safety at this time,” Christman said.
“The student immediately returned to the school to report the incident to school staff and the Spooner Police quickly responded,” the district said in a Facebook posting on Friday afternoon. “We are thankful that the child is safe.”
Some people noted that the occurrences at the two schools occurred near each other timewise, but Superintendent Dave Aslyn told the Spooner Advocate on Friday that they were not related.
“The SASD is working with the Spooner Police Department as they conduct their investigation,” the district’s Facebook posting said. “While this was an isolated incident, additional measures have been put in place. School staff have been briefed on the incident. They are working vigilantly to keep students safe at school. Supervision has been beefed up while students are outside for instruction and recess. Extra monitoring of the area around the school grounds is also taking place as an added precaution.”
