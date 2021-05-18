SPOONER– Mark S. Ackerman, 62, of rural Spooner was fatally injured in a crash with train cars on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 11.
The crash occurred with rail cars parked alongside the Wild Rivers Trail west of Roundhouse Road and north of Rustic Lane in Spooner.
According to the police report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Ackerman was traveling north on Roundhouse Road when his car left the road at the curve and went into and through a grassy ditch, crossed the trail, and struck a rail car and then a second one, knocking it off the rails.
The car spun around and stopped on the trail, facing south.
Ackerman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Exceeding the speed limit is noted under “driver action” on the accident report, but other contributing factors such as “distractions” and “individual conditions” are unknown. Alcohol and drug use were not suspected, according to the report.
North Ambulance Service, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washburn County Coroner's Office, and Spooner Fire Department assisted at the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol did a reconstruction of the crash.
The railroad cars are owned by Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad out of Trego.
