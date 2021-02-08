The Ashland/Bayfield County Master Gardeners are hosting two free virtual programs: “Unsung Heroes of Nature” on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and “How to Attract Pollinators to Your Home Gardens” on Thursday, March 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A program link and password will be provided to registrants the day before the program by Sarah DeGraff, University of Wisconsin-Extension Bayfield County.
Unsung Heroes
People may feel squeamish about bugs, bats, worms, snakes, fungi, and bacteria, but those and other misunderstood critters play essential roles in ecosystems and gardens. Naturalist, author, and advocate for the underdogs Emily Stone will talk about their positive contributions to the web of life during her “Unsung Heroes of Nature” presentation.
Stone is the naturalist and education director at the Cable Natural History Museum. Her award-winning Natural Connections column runs weekly in the Spooner Advocate’s Weekender North and has been compiled into two books, the second of which recently won an Excellence in Craft Award from the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
Registration is at bit.ly/2YAEzdN.
Pollinators
With declining populations of healthy pollinators for gardens and crops, people must look at what kinds of pollinators can be attracted and how to make the local landscape more appealing. Cyndy Dalzall will talk about how to integrate native plants and how to design gardens to build natural, healthy habitats. She will illustrate the concepts with projects she has designed in Bayfield and Madeline Island.
Registration is at bit.ly/AttractingPollinatorsRegistration.
