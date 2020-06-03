SHELL LAKE– Gracie Lawrence has received An Unsung Hero Award for her help in finding a lost elderly man on June 1.
Chief Dave Wilson said her help was vital in finding him.
"She was the one who first noticed him walking," the chief said. "Then she let his wife know. She walked all over looking for him before other searchers and authorities were notified. It was her idea to walk behind the primary building to look for him. Lastly, she was the one who spotted him in the trees after searchers had driven by.
"The gentleman could have been unseen for some time, if it were not for Gracie’s persistence and diligence," Wilson said. "I am very pleased to be able to present Gracie Lawrence with this Unsung Hero Award, on behalf of the City of Shell Lake."
