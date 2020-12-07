Plans are underway in Wisconsin for distributing the coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The two COVID-19 vaccines will be reviewed Thursday for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
On Monday, UW Health announced it is preparing to serve as a central storage facility for the region’s supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at a very cold temperature to remain stable: colder than -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will first distribute the vaccine to health systems and long-term care facilities in the region with the help of UW.
"These vaccines will be going to frontline healthcare workers first, and there are still uncertainties around the quantities we’ll get and the timing of their arrival," Matt Anderson, UW Health senior medical director ambulatory operations, said in a press release. "The public must remain diligent as it will not be widely available anytime soon."
It won't be several months until the vaccines are widely available, and health officials across the country continue to urge people to maintain safety measures such as physically distancing, wearing face coverings when you have to go out, and stay home and stick to people in your household as much as possible.
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin peaked November 16 with 2,277 patients. Since then hospitalizations have declined, for both regular and ICU beds. At the peak, 456 people were in intensive care with COVID-19. That had dropped to 325 the first week of December, when 14 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available.
A coalition including hospitals called "Stop the COVID Spread!" is asking people not to let their guard down. In their fifth public service announcement, the group says Wisconsin continues to face "unrelenting COVID-19 case counts with hospitals throughout the state operating near or at full capacity."
