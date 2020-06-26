The United Steelworkers, Local 9460, will host an informational picket in Spooner to try to help prevent the layoff of 900 Essentia Health employees.
The picket will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the corner of River and Walnut streets.
In a statement by Emil Ramierez, USW District 11 director, excerpted here, he said:
“Among the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis – the tens of thousands of lost lives and millions of lost livelihoods – lay a glimmer of hope. Ordinary people stepped up every day to do what’s right, putting the needs of their communities ahead of their own.
“This is especially true of the brave front-line workers who risked their own lives to ensure we all have the necessary goods and services to continue to live comfortably. No one exemplifies this spirit of shared responsibility, communal sacrifice, and civic mindedness more than members of USW Local 9460, health care workers at Essentia Health.
“Hundreds of them unfailingly did their jobs, providing exemplary care in dangerous, uncertain conditions. Hundreds more accepted temporary layoffs in March so the hospital system could adjust to the new reality of our post-Covid world.
“Now, 900 more are being rewarded for their sacrifices with permanent layoffs.
“That’s a slap in the face to Essentia’s dedicated workforce and a disservice to the community that relies on it for top-quality care.
“Essentia generated a whopping $2.1 billion in revenue last year. And while we’ve all had to tighten our belts over the past few months, Essentia received more than $78 million in federal aid as of May 15, according to CDC data.
“That is tax money that was provided to maintain Essentia’s full range of services and the workers who keep the system running. It would be insulting patients, workers and benefactors to let those funds go anywhere but back into the community.
“USW members already made deep sacrifices as Essentia canceled elective procedures and scaled back the services they offered. They understood that extraordinary times require a shared burden.
“And make no mistake, no matter what temporary conditions led the company to its conclusion, permanently slashing 900 essential health care jobs will have lasting consequences on our communities.
“The pandemic taught us that there’s no way to know what the future will bring. There could be a surge in new Covid-19 cases that will require all hands on deck. Or the virus may plateau or decline, which will mean resuming more normal operations.
“One thing remains certain, however. Whether it’s treatment for Covid-19 or routine care, communities across northern Wisconsin and beyond will continue to need the services provided by dedicated health care professionals.
“Someone will still need to check patients’ vital signs, prepare their meals and schedule their procedures. Our emergency rooms and ICUs require staff, and with or without Covid-19, rooms must be sterilized and spotless.
“USW members stand at the ready.
“From the front desk workers who greet patients as they enter the door, to the workers who supply medications, to the nurses and aides who provide direct care, members of Local 9460 are the lifeblood of Essentia Health.
“They care deeply about our communities not only because they’ve chosen a caring profession but because they are our friends and neighbors.
“During a global health crisis, we need their experience and passion more than ever.
“They deserve to be treated with the same care they offer every day, not thrown out in the midst of the country’s biggest health crisis in history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.