SHELL LAKE - The Washburn County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating two young men who went missing last week.

Preston Moravec and Colton Stoner are the missing young men. Moravec was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at home in Shell Lake.

Both boys have been entered as missing/runaways. They may be driving a black Nissan Frontier with a Wisconsin registration plate of TA5168, with an unknown direction of travel.

Those with any information should call 715.468.4720.

