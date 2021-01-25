CHETEK– A man is in custody and two squads damaged after a man wanted for alleged stalking tried to elude officers.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Kiel Gowin, 26, of Chetek, was stalking her and following her around Chetek.
A Chetek Police Department officer attempted to stop his vehicle, but he did not stop. A short chase ensued in the city, and the officer terminated pursuit.
A few minutes later Gowin's sister called and advised he was in front of her house doing donuts in the roadway. Another short chase began with Gowin striking the a Chetek police squad and a sheriff’s department squad, damaging both.
To end the pursuit, a deputy “pitted” Gowin's vehicle, which is using the front of the squad to hit the back corner of suspect's vehicle, spinning it around to stop it, a technique that can be done only at certain low speeds.
Gowin was taken into custody and is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
The Barron County district attorney’s office will consider leveling formal charges.
No one was injured in the incident.
