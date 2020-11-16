BARRONETT – Two people were seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian accident on Saturday evening, Nov. 14.
The accident occurred at 6:24 p.m. on Hwy. 63 in Barronett. The initial investigation shows Sharai Hefty, 62, of Shell Lake was driving north on Hwy. 63 and her car struck Richard Lauterbach, 53, and Jane Lauterbach, 44, both of Shell Lake, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said.
The Lauterbachs were transferred to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries. Hefty was not injured.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the accident.
Assisting the department were the Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Police Department, and North Memorial Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.