BARRONETT – Two people were seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian accident on Saturday evening, Nov. 14.

The accident occurred at 6:24 p.m. on Hwy. 63 in Barronett. The initial investigation shows Sharai Hefty, 62, of Shell Lake was driving north on Hwy. 63 and her car struck Richard Lauterbach, 53, and Jane Lauterbach, 44, both of Shell Lake, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Lauterbachs were transferred to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries. Hefty was not injured.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the accident.

Assisting the department were the Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Police Department, and North Memorial Ambulance.

