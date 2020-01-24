BARRON COUNTY– One person suffered a minor injury in a four-vehicle accident on Friday, Jan. 24, that included two semis on Hwy. 53 north of Hwy. 8.
The chain reaction occurred at at 5:15 a.m. when a truck lost control and struck a guard rail. Two semi-trucks traveling north collided with each other to avoid the crash, and a car traveling behind the semis could not stop in time and hit the back of one of them.
One lane of Hwy. 53 was closed for about an hour. The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.