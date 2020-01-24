BARRON COUNTY– One person suffered a minor injury in a four-vehicle accident on Friday, Jan. 24, that included two semis on Hwy. 53 north of Hwy. 8.

The chain reaction occurred at at 5:15 a.m. when a truck lost control and struck a guard rail. Two semi-trucks traveling north collided with each other to avoid the crash, and a car traveling behind the semis could not stop in time and hit the back of one of them.

One lane of Hwy. 53 was closed for about an hour. The accident remains under investigation.

