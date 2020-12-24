Two more residents of Washburn County did not live to enjoy another Christmas because of COVID-19.
One death was reported in the county on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and another on the previous day, bringing the total to 13, including one listed as "probable."
The county as of December 23 has had 981 total confirmed cases and 66 probable cases,
The Washburn County Health Department is working with local, state, and federal partners to prepare for vaccination of the public as the vaccine becomes available. Due to the limited supply of available vaccine, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) determined frontline health care workers and long-term care residents will be the first to receive vaccine.
Updates will become available as the vaccine becomes available to additional groups, including high-risk members of the public, the health department said,
