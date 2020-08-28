Washburn County COVID-19 count, August 28
WASHBURN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The COVID-19 numbers for Washburn County for August 28 include two new cases reported since the prior day, bringing the total confirmed case count to 62.

Another person recovered and was released from isolation, putting the active case count at nine.

"It is incredibly important to continue the social distancing, face mask, and hand hygiene practices that help slow the spread," the Washburn County Health Department said. "Let's continue working together to keep our community safe, healthy, and open!"

More COVID-19 information for Washburn County including information on testing, additional data links, and what to do if you are sick or have had contact with a confirmed case: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.

"We will not be releasing information about specific cases unless there is a need for public notification of community exposure," the health department said. "Information not released includes specific location of residence, employment, close contacts, personal activities, and details about their health status aside from 'active' or 'recovered.'

"We will not be including the change in number for 'currently monitoring' from the previous day because that number fluctuates as we simultaneously open new investigations and close out negative cases," the department said.

