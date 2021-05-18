Two Chicago men drowned when their kayaks capsized in Little Sissabagama Lake, south of Stone Lake, Sunday evening, May 16, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Sawyer County coroner John Froemel identified the men as half-brothers in their 30s from Chicago: John Washington and Derrick Chandler. An autopsy is being performed on Chandler to determine the cause of death, Froemel said.
Department of Natural Resources Safety Warden Adam Stennett told the Record that just after 7 p.m. Sunday, DNR wardens, Sawyer County sheriff's deputies, local fire department first responders and EMS, the Sawyer County dive team and airboat crew responded to a call of people in the water on Little Sissabagama Lake, about six miles south of Stone Lake in the town of Edgewater.
Upon arrival, responders found one adult male that had been pulled from the water before their arrival and was deceased, Stennett said.
Another adult male was found by responders in the water a short time later and was also deceased.
Initial investigation showed both parties we're in small kayaks, not wearing life jackets and capsized, Stennett said. The weather at the time was sunny with temperatures in the 60s and a breeze of 3-5 mph.
Coroner Froemel said the water in the location is 8 to 10 feet deep and there is a sandy bottom.
The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.